Kenya evacuates 151 citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant unrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 2 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 151 Kenyan nationals have been airlifted from South Africa following attacks and intimidation targeting foreign nationals.

Mudavadi said the evacuation is being coordinated with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria to ensure affected citizens are brought home safely and without incident.

“So far, the government reports that 151 Kenyans have been flown back to Nairobi on Kenya Airways flights. On June 30, three batches of returnees numbering 61, 26 and 17 arrived in Kenya, followed by another 47 on July 1, while an additional 55 are expected to arrive later on Thursday,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi said the government had arranged ground transportation within South Africa, facilitated flights back home, issued emergency travel documents, and provided humanitarian support to those affected by the unrest.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier this week revealed that more than 200 Kenyans are currently sheltering at the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria, as they wait for evacuation arrangements.

“This group of about 200 or so who have requested to be evacuated is a small percentage of our entire diaspora in South Africa where we have over 27,000 Kenyans living and working,” the MFA said.