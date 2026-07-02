Gachagua reveals Kikuyu elders are shaping his 2027 plan

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Former Deputy President and DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that consultations with influential Kikuyu elders are shaping his political strategy ahead of the next General Election, saying their guidance will play a key role in what he described as the formation of the “6th administration.”

In a statement after meeting the leadership of Kiama Kia Kiama, Gachagua said the elders had offered him valuable counsel on the country’s political direction and the path he should take in what he called the journey to “liberate” Kenya.

According to Gachagua, elders remain an important pillar of society because of the wisdom and experience they bring to leadership and decision-making.

“Elders are repositories of wisdom and foresight. They see far ahead and deliberate carefully before making decisions,” Gachagua said.

He said their approach to leadership is measured and thoughtful, adding that they never rush into major decisions.

“They pause before speaking and scrutinize thoroughly before granting approval or rejection,” he said.

The DCP leader said he felt honoured to receive guidance from the leaders of Kiama Kia Kiama, whom he described as custodians of the Kikuyu community’s interests in political, economic and social matters.

“I consider myself privileged to have received such wise counsel from the leadership of Kiama Kia Kiama, the elders entrusted with guiding the Kikuyu community in matters of politics, economics and social issues,” he said.

Gachagua added that the elders had provided direction on the next phase of his political journey, including plans surrounding what he referred to as the “6th administration.”

“Through their counsel, I have been directed on the way forward in our journey to liberate our country, including the formation of the 6th administration,” he stated.

He said the elders also stressed the importance of protecting community interests while building partnerships with Kenyans from across the country to pursue a common national agenda.

“They have emphasized the importance of safeguarding community interests and working collaboratively with fellow Kenyans for the greater good of our beloved Kenya,” Gachagua said.

While he did not reveal further details about the consultations or the political roadmap discussed, Gachagua indicated that the engagements are still ongoing.

“Consultations continue. God bless Kenya!” he concluded.