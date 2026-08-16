Gachagua to Kindiki: ‘If you want me to be your brother, stop being used by Ruto to divide Mt Kenya’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16-Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has challenged his successor, Kithure Kindiki, to stop being used by President William Ruto to divide the Mt Kenya region, warning that continued political fragmentation could hurt the community.

Gachagua said Kindiki could only earn his acceptance as a “brother” if he stopped participating in what he described as efforts to divide the region along political and community lines.

“If you really want me to be your brother, please stop being used by William Ruto to divide the Mountain because it will hurt us,” Gachagua said.

He spoke on Sunday during a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, where he continued his criticism of the Ruto administration and its political approach to the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua accused Ruto of seeking to weaken the political influence of the region by driving a wedge between its communities, arguing that unity among the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru communities was essential ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“As Kenyans, our strength is our unity. If we are divided, Ruto will finish us. The way we can beat him is if we are one thing: Meru, Kikuyu, and Embu, and we put our votes in one basket. If we allow him to divide us, we are finished,” he said.

The former DP claimed Kindiki had become part of the alleged strategy, citing his engagements with elders from Mt Kenya East.

“Now this Kindiki is the one being used; yesterday he was with Embu elders, giving them money to divide the Mountain,” Gachagua alleged.

He urged Kindiki to engage Ruto directly over issues affecting the region rather than participating in political activities that could deepen divisions.

“And Professor, it’s like you are pretending not to know, but you know this Ruto is planning bad things for us as a community,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua’s remarks came a day after Kindiki hit back at his predecessor, insisting that he would continue referring to him as his “brother” despite their political differences.

Kindiki had argued that the description reflected the historical unity of the Agikuyu, Embu, Meru and Mbeere communities rather than personal affection.

“I am calling you my brother because the elders of our communities—Aembu, Agikuyu, Ameru and Mbeere—told me that our community is one. Therefore, you are my brother by blood, not by choice,” Kindiki said in Embu on Saturday.

The Deputy President also warned Gachagua that he would confront him politically in the 2027 elections, dismissing the “one-term” campaign associated with Gachagua and his allies.

Gachagua, however, maintained that political unity within Mt Kenya was critical and accused the government of attempting to exploit divisions within the region for political gain.

His latest remarks further deepen the political exchange between the two former and current deputy presidents, with their rivalry increasingly becoming part of the wider contest for influence in Mt Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua also used the Gatundu church service to accuse the government of failing to address economic hardships and the spread of illicit alcohol in parts of the region, issues he said had contributed to his fallout with Ruto.

He maintained that the region should reject political division and instead unite around its shared interests.

“If he wants peace with the Mountain, let him stop that alcohol because I had finished it,” Gachagua said, referring to what he described as the government’s failure to sustain his earlier crackdown on illicit alcohol.