Kirinyaga Woman Rep challenges DCI, NCIC to arrest Kaluma over alleged hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16- Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to investigate and arrest Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma over remarks she alleges could incite hostility against government critics.

Maina said authorities must apply the law equally to all political leaders, arguing that Kaluma should be held accountable if his remarks amounted to hate speech or incitement.

She spoke on Sunday during a church service at PCEA Rev. Samuel Marima Memorial Church in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, where she joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders in criticizing the government over recent incidents of political violence.

Maina cited the violence witnessed in Homa Bay involving political leaders and their supporters, saying some people were injured while others were hospitalised.

“We have seen what happened in Homa Bay. Linda Mwananchi went there, including Babu Owino, Sifuna and others. We saw them being accused of inciting violence. Some people were beaten, some are in hospital,” she said.

She then turned her focus to Kaluma, accusing the MP of making inflammatory remarks against people who do not support the government.

“The other day, I saw Peter Kaluma, who is a Member of Parliament in Parliament. Peter Kaluma said that anyone who does not support the government should be dealt with. He said they would look for such people even in hotels and in their homes, and deal with them,” Maina said.

The legislator challenged the NCIC, DCI and ODPP to demonstrate that the law applies equally to government allies and critics, accusing the agencies of acting swiftly against some individuals while allegedly ignoring similar remarks by others.

“I want to tell the NCIC, the DCI and the ODPP that while other people make statements, you are very quick to act and arrest them within 24 hours. Kaluma said those things. He is walking around spreading hatred,” she said.

Maina directly called on the NCIC chairman to act against Kaluma, arguing that the MP should be investigated and, if found culpable, prosecuted.

“I am telling you, Chairperson of the NCIC, you are a bishop; do the work that you are supposed to do. Even that Peter Kaluma should, by now, have been sought out by the DCI, arrested and taken to court to answer the charges against him,” she said.

She invoked Article 27 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law, to argue that political affiliation should not determine how authorities enforce the law.

“Because even if we are living in an animal kingdom, our Constitution of Kenya 2010 says in Article 27 that every person is equal before the law,” Maina said.

“Therefore, even Peter Kaluma should be arrested and taken to court to answer the charges. If you are serious about arresting people like Gachagua and others, then you should also arrest Peter Kaluma and take him to court to answer for his actions.”

Her remarks come amid heightened political tensions and renewed debate over the use of inflammatory language by political leaders, with calls growing for security and oversight agencies to take action against politicians whose statements could fuel violence or hostility.