Police warn political actors against incitement, order officers to uphold law and order

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 16-The National Police Service (NPS) has issued a stern warning to politicians, rally organisers and other individuals against incitement, provocation and any conduct likely to undermine peace and public order, as political tensions rise in parts of the country.

At the same time, the Service has directed officers deployed to political events and public gatherings to maintain law and order while exercising professionalism, impartiality and restraint.

The warning follows the arrest of 15 suspects along the Kisumu-Kericho Road on Saturday, August 15, during an intelligence-led operation. Police said the suspects were found in possession of various crude weapons and are being held pending arraignment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were allegedly hired to disrupt political activities in the area.

“The National Police Service warns politicians, organisers, and all other individuals against incitement, provocation, or any conduct likely to breach the peace,” NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyága said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Offenders will face the full force of the law.”

The NPS said officers assigned to political rallies and other public gatherings must strike a balance between protecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly and preventing violence, disorder and other unlawful activities.

“They must facilitate the right to peaceful assembly while ensuring public order and safety, and remain strictly guided by the Standard Operating Procedures,” Nyága said.

The directive comes amid heightened political tensions in Homa Bay, where roads leading into and out of Homa Bay Town were reportedly barricaded with large stones ahead of a planned Linda Mwananchi political rally.

Videos circulating on social media showed sections of major roads blocked, raising concerns over the safety of political leaders, supporters and other members of the public expected to attend the meeting.

The developments have further placed security agencies under pressure to prevent political disagreements from escalating into violence while ensuring that legitimate political activities proceed peacefully.

The NPS warned that it would take firm action against anyone found facilitating violence, disorder or other unlawful conduct.

“Any individual found to be facilitating violence, disorder, or unlawful activity will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law, without exception,” the Service said.

The warning also comes against the backdrop of assurances by Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo that the government would protect Kenyans exercising their constitutional right to assemble and participate in political activities.

However, Omollo cautioned political actors and their supporters to respect the law and maintain peace while exercising their freedoms.

The NPS reiterated that it remains strictly non-partisan and will be guided by the Constitution, the National Police Service Act and the rule of law.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to maintaining public order and protecting every citizen’s constitutional right to peaceful assembly,” the Service said.