Gachagua accuses Ruto of humiliating Kindiki as Kenya Kwanza-ODM alliance takes shape

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12-Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of deliberately humiliating his successor, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, amid growing political ties between the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said Ruto was treating Kindiki in the same manner he allegedly treated him before his removal from office, arguing that the President was gradually sidelining his deputy while using political allies to undermine him publicly.

He made the remarks on Wednesday at Kipeto in Keekonyokie Ward, Kajiado West, during celebrations to honour the educational achievement of Ann Nashipae, one of the DCP party’s aspiring candidates for Woman Representative in Kajiado County.

Gachagua, who has been openly critical of Ruto since his impeachment and removal from office, claimed Kindiki was being deliberately embarrassed in public as the President deepened his political partnership with ODM.

“Just recently in Naivasha, while Kindiki was sitting there, President William Ruto planned to humiliate him. He told Simba Arati to stand up, and Arati said, ‘This Deputy President seat belongs to us in ODM, and if Kindiki wants it, he should join ODM,’” he said.

“Kindiki just sat there looking down.”

He was referring to events at the Joint Broad-Based Alliance Parliamentary Group and Governors Retreat in Naivasha, where Ruto announced that Kenya Kwanza and ODM had formally agreed to work together as a coalition in the 2027 elections.

Gachagua alleged that Ruto had used ODM leaders to publicly question Kindiki’s position as Deputy President.

Gachagua questioned why Ruto would publicly discuss Kindiki’s position if he had already decided to remove him.

“President William Ruto, even if you have decided to fire this Soprano because he has no followers and has been rejected across Kenya for being a fake, why humiliate him? Why discuss his seat while he is sitting right there?” he asked.

“Even if he is useless, he is still someone’s husband and the father of a child. Even if he has no supporters, at least he is a human being. Why humiliate him?”

Gachagua draws parallels with his own removal

Gachagua said Kindiki’s treatment reminded him of how he was allegedly sidelined while serving as Ruto’s deputy.

“I saw President William Ruto doing to him exactly what he used to do to me. When walking on the red carpet, he walks with Oburu, while Kindiki is forced to walk on the grass,” he said.

“You know, when President William Ruto wants to get rid of you, he does not tell you to leave; he treats you this way. Kindiki has not understood that yet.”

Gachagua also recalled incidents involving Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and economist David Ndii, claiming they had previously attempted to enter a red-carpet area while he was accompanying Ruto.

“He tried to do the same to me. There is also his ‘Standard 2’ boy, who tried to step onto the carpet while I was walking with President William Ruto, and I pushed him away,” he said, referring to Sudi.

“Then there was David Ndii in Naivasha. He tried to come onto the carpet while we were walking, and I pushed him out. That is the disrespect President William Ruto was showing me, the same disrespect he is showing Kindiki now.”

Gachagua further claimed that Ruto’s alleged treatment of Kindiki was a precursor to his eventual removal from office.

“So, Kindiki, when President William Ruto wants to fire you, he does not tell you to go. He simply pushes you onto the grass, brings in this old man called Oburu and finds people to insult you,” he said.

“That is exactly what he did to me.”

Gachagua said he had confronted Ruto over what he considered disrespectful treatment while he was still an elected official.

“But because I was an elected official, I told him, ‘President William Ruto, stop this nonsense and this disrespect,’” he said.

He nevertheless expressed sympathy for Kindiki, arguing that political disagreements should not result in public humiliation.

“Even if he is not a good person, as a parent and a Christian, I felt sorry for him. You do not have to embarrass another man, even if you are through with him,” Gachagua said.

“Why embarrass him in front of others?”

Kenya Kwanza-ODM coalition

Gachagua’s remarks came a day after Ruto announced that Kenya Kwanza and ODM would formally work together as a coalition in the 2027 General Election, transforming their broad-based government arrangement into a joint electoral platform.

Ruto made the announcement on August 10 during the Joint Broad-Based Alliance Parliamentary Group and Governors Retreat in Naivasha, saying the two political formations had agreed to develop a common manifesto and jointly seek the Kenyan people’s mandate in the next election.

The President said the coalition would seek to consolidate what he described as gains made by his administration while completing ongoing reforms and development projects.

It also sets the stage for renewed political contestation within the government camp, with Gachagua using the emerging alliance to question Kindiki’s political standing and Ruto’s treatment of his deputy.