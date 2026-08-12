Messi unsure he will play ‘much longer’ after father’s death

LONDON, England, August 12, 2026 – Lionel Messi said he is unsure how much longer he will continue playing football as he posted an emotional tribute after his father’s death.

Messi’s father Jorge was 68 when he died last week following a long illness.

Jorge had also been the Argentina great’s agent since he was 14.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do without you,” Messi, 39, wrote on social media.

“I don’t know how to carry on. I used to just play football, and now I’m really not sure if I’ll carry on doing it for much longer.”

More to follow.