Harambee Starlets skipper scores as Danish club edge closer to Uefa Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2026 – Just days after the heartbreak of Harambee Starlets exit from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco, captain Mwanalima ‘Dogo’ Adam has proven there is simply no time to sulk.

Pivoting straight onto the European stage, the Kenyan forward delivered a moment of pure magic, getting on the scoresheet as Danish side HB Køge staged a brilliant 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Scottish outfit Hearts.

The stunning comeback victory officially punched HB Køge’s ticket to the third and final qualifying round of the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Now, just one two-legged hurdle stands between Dogo and a spot in the prestigious 18-team UWCL league phase (formerly known as the group stage).

There is zero time to rest on her laurels. With the on-pitch heroics wrapped up, the drama moves to Switzerland this afternoon.

The official draw for the deciding third qualifying round takes place today, Tuesday, August 11, at 3:00 PM EAT in Nyon.

HB Køge will learn their final home-and-away opponents, setting up a high-stakes tie where the aggregate winner will advance directly to the Champions League main stage.

Fresh off national team duties, the Starlets skipper continues to dust herself off and fly the Kenyan flag high on the biggest platform in club football.