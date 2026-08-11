Chipu win fourth Barthes Cup Under 20 crown, qualify for World Rugby Junior Trophy

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 11, 2026 – Kenya were crowned winners of the Barthes Cup Under 20 after a 33-14 victory over defending champions Namibia in Kampala on Tuesday evening.

Chipu wasted no time in laying the Namibians to the sword, Michael Lukusi going over the whitewash early in the first half before his Kabras Sugar teammate, Rayvon Ambale added the extras.

Ambale was on to hand to convert successfully once again, following up on another try just before the halftime whistle.

Hurt by their opponents’ dominance in the first half, Namibia came guns blazing in the second half, and were rewarded with their first try of the game — converted successfully.

However, Kenya reasserted control, another Kabras lad, Jackson Siketi getting on the scoresheet after a wonderful offload from Faran Juma.

Ambale continued with his man-of-the-match display, dummying the Namibian defence before splitting inside for his first try of the match, after which his conversion went successfully between the posts.

Sixteen minutes to the end of the encounter and the southern africans pulled one more try back, but it proved just a temporary respite as Simon Jawichre’s charges extended their lead courtesy of Randy Otuoma.

Other than a fourth continental crown, the win earns Kenya another slot at this year’s World Rugby Junior Trophy in Chile.