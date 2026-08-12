Ruto Gives Kenya ‘A’ for Progress Under Vision 2030 Political Pillar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — President William Ruto has rated Kenya’s progress under the political pillar of Vision 2030 at more than 80 per cent, saying the country deserves an “A” for its performance in democratic governance and institutional development.

Ruto said Kenya had made significant progress since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2008, particularly in strengthening constitutional governance, the rule of law, democratic institutions and civic freedoms.

“We have done fairly well in many aspects; we have done well in some more than others. We are at 80-plus, we have an A, and you can see it,” Ruto said.

The President cited the 2010 Constitution and its Bill of Rights, democratic governance, an open society, the rule of law and an independent judiciary among the key gains recorded under the political pillar.

He also pointed to the role of civil society, saying the sector has continued to operate without undue restrictions.

Ruto said Kenya’s progress in democratic governance had also earned the country recognition internationally.

The President made the assessment as the country begins discussions on a new long-term development framework to succeed Vision 2030.

He acknowledged the contribution of former President Mwai Kibaki and the team behind Vision 2030, saying the blueprint had provided an important framework for Kenya’s economic and social development.

According to Ruto, Vision 2030 set out an ambition for Kenya to become an industrialised, middle-income country with a high quality of life and a safe environment.

However, he said the circumstances surrounding the country had changed considerably since the blueprint was formulated.

Among the emerging challenges he identified were the rapid development of artificial intelligence and the escalating effects of climate change, which he said were not as prominent when Vision 2030 was developed.

Ruto also noted that Vision 2030 was formulated before the adoption of the 2010 Constitution, which entrenched public participation in national decision-making.

He argued that limited public participation during the formulation of Vision 2030 contributed to the lack of connection some Kenyans have with the blueprint.

“The reason why you find in some cases that many people do not understand, do not relate to Vision 2030, was because there was no public participation to the extent that we know public participation as provided for in the Constitution at the moment,” he said.

Ruto said the process to develop the next long-term plan would place citizens at the centre of determining Kenya’s priorities.

The Beyond Vision 2030 consultations are expected to bring together farmers, entrepreneurs, students, technocrats, private sector representatives, religious organisations, civil society and other groups.

“This is not a government project. This is a people’s project,” Ruto said.

He said the Government would provide the platform and facilitate the consultations but would not dictate the outcome.

The President said the new framework should build on the achievements of Vision 2030 while responding to emerging challenges and securing greater public ownership of Kenya’s long-term development agenda.