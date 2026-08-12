Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum Closed for Three Months for Renovation

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo, Siaya County, has been temporarily closed to the public to allow construction and renovation works at the historic site.

The National Museums of Kenya (NMK) said the facility was closed on July 20, 2026, and will remain inaccessible to visitors until October 30, 2026.

In a public notice, NMK apologised to visitors and the public for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and advised them to avoid visiting the mausoleum during the renovation period.

The closure comes as the government undertakes plans to upgrade the historic site, alongside the construction of a separate mausoleum for the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, where Jaramogi Oginga Odinga is buried.

NMK had earlier advertised a tender for the construction of the proposed Raila Odinga Mausoleum and alterations to the existing Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum.

Tender documents and related project notices were published by the museum authority in June.

Construction of the proposed Raila Odinga mausoleum officially began on July 20, following the handover of the site by the Odinga family.

The new memorial is being constructed at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, next to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s existing memorial site.

The developments are expected to transform the area into a larger heritage and memorial destination celebrating the Odinga family and their contribution to Kenya’s political history.

The Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum serves as a museum and memorial centre dedicated to the life and political legacy of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya’s first Vice-President and one of the leading figures in the country’s independence struggle.

The site also houses exhibits related to Luo culture and other personalities associated with Kenya’s political history.

The facility has previously undergone rehabilitation aimed at preserving its historical collections and strengthening its role as a heritage and educational centre.

The latest works are expected to further improve the site and enhance its appeal as a tourist and heritage attraction.

The temporary closure comes as the Odinga family’s historic site undergoes significant changes following the death of Raila Odinga and plans to establish a permanent memorial in his honour.

NMK said normal access to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum is expected to resume on October 30, 2026, although the reopening date could be affected by the progress of the ongoing works.