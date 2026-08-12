Kalonzo tops WANTAM vote as bid for single Ruto challenger moves to August 23 debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has emerged as the most preferred presidential candidate in the first round of the WANTAM opposition flag bearer vote, narrowly edging Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna as the exercise closed ahead of an August 23 debate for the top contenders.

The final WANTAM results show Kalonzo with 50.2 per cent against Sifuna’s 48.2 per cent, a two-point margin in a closely fought digital ballot.

The outcome marks a significant turnaround in a race that had earlier seen Sifuna establish a double-digit lead over Kalonzo before the Wiper leader surged ahead in the final days of voting.

Sifuna outpaces Kalonzo in WANTAM online vote

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i finished third with 0.8 per cent, followed by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at 0.3 per cent and Eugene Wamalwa at 0.1 per cent.

In the running-mate contest, Sifuna retained the lead with 23.5 per cent, followed by Ndindi Nyoro at 19.4 per cent and Matiang’i at 15.4 per cent. Kalonzo was fourth with 14.7 per cent.

The WANTAM dashboard consequently projects a Kalonzo-Sifuna ticket, with the two topping the presidential and deputy presidential categories respectively.

The results set the stage for a debate involving the leading presidential contenders, after which the process is expected to proceed to a subsequent phase to determine the opposition’s preferred ticket.

WANTAM, was established as an advisory committee, to give Kenyans a direct role in determining the opposition candidate, amid longstanding efforts by opposition parties and political actors to consolidate behind a single challenger to President William Ruto.

The movement had presented the online vote as an attempt to shift the selection process from political negotiations to public participation, with organisers arguing that the decision on who should carry the opposition ticket should not be left to political leaders alone.

Ahead of the vote, WANTAM convenor Francis Masinde said the platform had already faced more than 4,000 attempted cyberattacks, but assured voters that the results would be protected from manipulation.

“We have had about 4,000 attempts to hack the platform. The results will be tamper-proof and will reflect the voice of the people,” he said at a launch in July.

Masinde said the movement is independently funded and aims to amplify public participation in shaping the opposition’s leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Portal to pick Ruto’s challenger ready despite hacking attempts

The organisers also said they had consulted several opposition leaders, including Kalonzo, to explain the process and address concerns that the exercise could favour particular candidates.

The vote was subsequently extended after organisers reported a hacking attempt, with the closing time pushed back by five hours to allow voting to continue.

The final outcome therefore gives Kalonzo an early advantage in a process that organisers say is intended to identify a single opposition presidential candidate for 2027, rather than leave the choice to behind-the-scenes political bargaining.