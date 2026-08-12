Duke Professor Says Kenya Can Achieve Extraordinary Growth Despite Singapore Gap

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12— Kenya may face a difficult path if it seeks to match Singapore’s level of development, but the country has the human attributes needed to drive extraordinary economic growth, according to Duke University Professor Hiroyuki Hino.

Hino acknowledged that many Kenyans remain skeptical about comparisons between Kenya and Singapore, arguing that the Southeast Asian city-state represents an ambitious development target.

He, however, said the gap should not discourage Kenya from pursuing an ambitious long-term development agenda.

“I am told many Kenyans are skeptical, believing Singapore is too high a target,” Hino said.

“I agree reaching its level of development in 30 to 40 years will be difficult.”

Hino pointed to the significant difference in income per person between the two countries to illustrate the scale of the challenge facing Kenya.

According to the professor, Singapore’s income per person exceeded US$80,000 last year, compared with slightly more than US$2,000 in Kenya.

The difference demonstrates the scale of economic transformation required for Kenya to reach Singapore’s current level of prosperity.

Despite the gap, Hino argued that Kenya should not abandon ambitious development targets.

He said Kenyans possess personal attributes that could help drive rapid and sustained economic growth.

“But Kenyans possess personal attributes that can power extraordinary growth,” Hino said.

Hino’s remarks place human capital and individual capabilities at the centre of Kenya’s development prospects.

Kenya has a relatively young and entrepreneurial population, with significant potential to contribute to economic expansion through innovation, enterprise and skills development.

For Kenya to accelerate growth, however, individual capabilities would need to be supported by strong institutions, productive investment, infrastructure and policies capable of creating opportunities for businesses and workers.

The Singapore comparison therefore presents both a challenge and an aspirational benchmark for Kenya as the country considers its long-term economic future.

Singapore’s transformation from a relatively low-income economy at independence into one of the world’s wealthiest economies is frequently cited as an example of rapid economic development.

The country achieved this through sustained investment in infrastructure, education, human capital, trade, manufacturing and institutions.

Kenya’s economic structure and circumstances are significantly different, meaning replicating Singapore’s development trajectory would not be straightforward.

Hino’s assessment nevertheless suggests that Kenya can draw lessons from countries that have achieved rapid economic transformation while developing a growth model suited to its own circumstances.

The professor’s remarks come amid growing discussions about Kenya’s development beyond Vision 2030 and the need for a long-term national development framework.

The debate over whether Kenya should aspire to Singapore-level development is part of a wider discussion on the country’s economic ambitions after 2030.

Supporters of ambitious targets argue that setting high development goals can help mobilise investment, strengthen institutions and encourage long-term policy consistency.

Hino’s comments acknowledge the scale of the challenge while maintaining that Kenya’s greatest asset could be its people.

Although achieving Singapore’s current income levels within three or four decades would be difficult, he suggested that the characteristics of Kenyans could provide a foundation for extraordinary economic growth.

The challenge for policymakers will be to translate that human potential into higher productivity, better jobs, stronger businesses and sustained improvements in living standards.