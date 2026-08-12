Maraga Set for US Tour After Ukatiba Caravan Across 43 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga is set to tour the United States for three weeks from September 17, 2026, as he steps up engagement with Kenyans in the diaspora ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maraga, who is also the United Green Movement (UGM) co-party leader and the party’s presidential flag bearer, will use the tour to engage Kenyan communities across several US states.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, August 12, Maraga will visit Delaware, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Georgia, among other states.

The tour follows his nationwide Ukatiba Caravan, which took him to 43 counties between February and April 2026.

During the caravan, Maraga engaged Kenyans on governance, constitutionalism and the state of the nation, according to his campaign secretariat.

The former Chief Justice’s US tour is expected to provide an opportunity to engage Kenyans living abroad on issues affecting the country and their role in Kenya’s political and economic development.

His campaign said the 2010 Constitution recognises the role of Kenyans in the diaspora and provides for their participation in Kenya’s development and democratic processes.

The United States is also a major source of remittances to Kenya, making the diaspora an important constituency in the country’s economy.

Maraga’s team estimates that the US accounts for between 50 and 60 per cent of Kenya’s monthly and annual diaspora remittance inflows, which it puts at between Sh380 billion and Sh405 billion when cash and in-kind support are combined.

The tour will therefore combine political engagement with discussions around the contribution of Kenyans abroad to the country’s development.

During his three-week stay, Maraga is expected to meet Kenyans in various states, with the campaign identifying Delaware, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Georgia among his destinations.

The engagements are expected to bring the UGM presidential candidate closer to Kenyan diaspora communities as he builds his political profile ahead of the 2027 elections.

The United States hosts a significant Kenyan diaspora population, making it an important destination for political leaders seeking to engage voters and supporters living abroad.

Beyond meetings with Kenyans, Maraga is also scheduled to engage international leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The engagement will form part of his international outreach during the visit and could give him an opportunity to discuss issues of governance, democracy and Kenya’s place in the international community.

The UN General Assembly brings together world leaders and senior government representatives from across the globe, making its sidelines a significant platform for diplomatic and political engagements.

Maraga’s upcoming US visit comes months after his Ukatiba Caravan, during which he travelled across 43 counties between February and April.

The nationwide tour provided him with a platform to interact directly with Kenyans on constitutional matters and broader national issues.

His campaign has positioned the caravan as part of efforts to deepen public participation in governance and increase awareness of constitutional rights and responsibilities.

The former Chief Justice’s move to engage Kenyans abroad now extends that outreach beyond the country’s borders.

Maraga is seeking to build on his public profile as he positions himself for the 2027 presidential election.

His background as a former Chief Justice gives him a distinctive profile in Kenya’s political landscape, particularly on issues surrounding constitutionalism, governance and the rule of law.

As UGM’s presidential flag bearer, his engagements with Kenyans at home and abroad are expected to form part of his preparations for the 2027 contest.

The three-week US tour will provide another opportunity for him to articulate his political agenda and interact with potential supporters outside Kenya.

Maraga’s campaign has not provided a detailed itinerary for each state but said he will meet diaspora communities in several locations during the visit.

The former Chief Justice is expected to begin the US tour on September 17, 2026, with the visit lasting three weeks.

The tour will mark another phase of his nationwide and international political outreach as Kenya moves closer to the 2027 General Election.