Future Is Female Mentorship Program Targets African Women Tech Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, NY Aug 12— The Future Is Female Mentorship Program, one of Africa’s longest-running mentorship initiatives for women in technology, is returning for its sixth edition in 2026 with an expanded network of partners and a renewed focus on helping African women founders build businesses that can grow, attract investment and create lasting impact.

The programme, which was launched in 2020 as the first public relations and communications mentorship initiative dedicated exclusively to African female technology founders, is reopening its doors after a strategic pause in 2025.

Founded by Claudine Moore, the Future Is Female Mentorship Program has grown significantly since its launch, with applications now coming from founders across 37 countries — representing a 253 per cent increase, according to the organisers.

“The program has always been about more than mentorship, it is about creating an ecosystem where female founders can truly thrive,” Moore said.

The initiative has also received recognition from major technology and business publications, including Forbes, TechCabal, Business Insider, Disrupt Africa and PC Tech Magazine.

Focus on visibility and business growth

The 2026 edition will continue to support African women building technology businesses in Africa or developing technology solutions for the continent.

While applications are open to founders across the technology sector, the programme will give special consideration to startups operating in areas with significant potential for social and economic impact.

These include health, education, finance, agriculture and sustainability, as well as businesses developing products and services aimed at addressing challenges affecting African women and girls.

Moore said the programme is designed to support founders beyond simply increasing their public visibility.

“We support founders who are not only creating commercially viable businesses, but also developing solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges,” she said.

The approach reflects a growing need for African technology startups to develop strong communications strategies alongside viable products and sustainable business models.

Expanded mentorship and partnerships

For the 2026 edition, organisers are bringing together a wider network of partners from the technology, media, venture capital, business development and innovation sectors.

The expanded partner ecosystem is expected to give selected finalists access to expertise, networks and resources beyond the programme’s core mentorship sessions.

“As we return in 2026 with expanded partnerships, broader industry expertise and new collaborators, we are excited to provide even greater support, opportunities and impact for finalists across Africa and beyond,” Moore said.

The expanded network is intended to strengthen the programme’s ability to connect founders with people and organisations that can help them navigate different stages of business growth.

Communications at the heart of the programme

The 2026 curriculum will focus heavily on strategic communications and visibility — areas that can be critical for founders seeking customers, investors, partnerships and media attention.

Participants will receive guidance on developing communications and visibility strategies, founder storytelling and brand positioning.

The programme will also cover media relations, thought leadership, digital marketing and audience engagement.

Additional areas include personal branding for founders and executives, stakeholder communications, investor visibility and communications strategies designed to support business growth.

The organisers say the aim is to help founders communicate the value of their businesses more effectively while building credible and recognisable brands.

Supporting Africa’s female tech founders

The return of the Future Is Female Mentorship Program comes as African women entrepreneurs continue to build businesses addressing challenges across sectors including healthcare, financial services, education, agriculture and sustainability.

For many founders, building a strong technology solution is only one part of growing a successful company. The ability to tell the company’s story, communicate with stakeholders, attract media attention and build investor visibility can also play a major role in business development.

The programme seeks to address that gap by combining mentorship with practical communications and visibility support.

Its sixth edition will therefore focus on helping selected founders develop the skills and networks needed to turn ideas into businesses that are seen, understood and built to scale.

With applications open to African women building technology businesses in Africa or for Africa, the 2026 programme is positioning itself as an expanded platform for mentorship, connections and strategic support for the continent’s next generation of female technology leaders.