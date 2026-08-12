Alliad Deepens Sustainability Investment in Kenya, Strengthens Local Supply Chains

NAIROBI, Kenya Augg 12 — Alliad, an integrated business services provider operating across Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Papua New Guinea, is strengthening its sustainability agenda in Kenya through increased local procurement, supplier engagement, workforce development and community investment.

The company’s latest Sustainability Report highlights initiatives implemented across its markets in 2025, including the launch of its first Supplier Forum in Kenya, which brought together more than 60 local suppliers.

The forum provided an opportunity for Alliad and its suppliers to exchange knowledge and strengthen collaboration on international standards, food safety, sustainability and local content.

Alliad Global Chief Executive Officer Rashad Sinokrot said the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to strengthening the communities and supply chains in which it operates.

“Sustainability is about how we grow and the value that growth creates. Across our markets, that means strengthening local supply chains, investing in our people and communities, and operating to high environmental and governance standards,” Sinokrot said.

Alliad maintains 100% local workforce in Kenya

According to the report, Alliad maintained a 100 per cent locally employed workforce in Kenya, highlighting its focus on local talent and economic participation.

The Kenyan supplier engagement programme forms part of a wider strategy to increase local participation across Alliad’s African operations.

At group level, 77 per cent of Alliad’s 1,775 suppliers are local.

In Côte d’Ivoire, local procurement spending increased from 30 per cent to 46 per cent in 2025, reflecting stronger engagement with domestic suppliers.

Supporting farmers and communities in Uganda

Alliad’s sustainability initiatives also extended to Uganda, where its weekly Open Market Day programme in Buliisa District connected more than 80 local farmers directly with buyers.

The programme has created additional market opportunities for farmers while supporting local livelihoods.

The company also planted 1,285 trees across local schools, contributed UGX40 million towards girls’ education and donated healthcare supplies to Kawempe Referral Hospital.

The healthcare support reached 150 mothers and 150 newborns.

In Côte d’Ivoire, Alliad supported environmental education programmes in 10 schools. The initiatives included awareness sessions and the establishment of arboretums aimed at promoting environmental stewardship among young people.

Community investment rises

Across its operations, Alliad invested US$49,172 in community initiatives in 2025, nearly four times the amount invested the previous year.

Corporate donations reached 2,044 people during the year, according to the sustainability report.

The company also reported progress in its environmental performance.

In 2025, all Alliad operations reported their carbon footprint, while renewable energy accounted for 11 per cent of electricity consumption.

The company also diverted 191 tonnes of waste from landfill and planted 1,285 trees across its operating locations.

Kenya fleet modernisation

In Kenya, Alliad continued efforts to reduce fuel consumption by introducing more fuel-efficient vehicles into its fleet.

The company also implemented a new transport enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, which it expects to improve fuel efficiency by between 10 and 15 per cent.

The initiative forms part of Alliad’s efforts to integrate environmental considerations into its day-to-day operations while improving efficiency.

Stronger ESG governance

The company said it has also strengthened its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework.

Alliad completed its first EcoVadis assessment and its second Group-wide Double Materiality Assessment, giving the company additional insight into environmental, social and governance issues considered most relevant to its operations and stakeholders.

Sinokrot said the company had also introduced its first Sustainable Procurement Policy and Whistleblowing Policy.

ESG oversight was further strengthened through the creation of three cross-functional committees.

The measures are intended to embed sustainability and responsible business practices more deeply into the company’s operations.

Sustainability integrated into business strategy

The latest report signals a shift in Alliad’s approach from treating sustainability as a standalone corporate responsibility initiative to integrating it into broader business operations.

The company’s initiatives across Kenya and other African markets focus on strengthening local supply chains, developing local talent, supporting communities and improving environmental performance.

For Kenya, the increased focus on local suppliers, a fully locally employed workforce and more fuel-efficient transport operations underscores Alliad’s growing emphasis on linking business growth with local economic participation and sustainability.