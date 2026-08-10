IPOA calls for preventive policing against political violence sponsors ahead of 2027 polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 10 — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has called for a shift from reactive to preventive policing ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that authorities must identify and disrupt political violence before it escalates.

IPOA said security agencies should strengthen intelligence-led policing, identify potential conflict hotspots early and deepen community engagement to prevent political goonism and hired violence during the election period.

Speaking on Monday at a National Multi-Stakeholder Convening on Political Goonism and Hired Violence at Eka Hotel in Nairobi, IPOA Commissioner Dr Annette Mbogoh said the country must learn from previous election-related violence and move towards early intervention.

The meeting was convened by the International Commission of Jurists (Kenya Section) in collaboration with the Centre for Human Rights and Policy Studies.

Mbogoh said IPOA’s oversight mandate includes supporting the National Police Service (NPS) to strengthen policing while ensuring that the public interest and human rights are protected.

She called for stronger intelligence gathering and analysis to enable police to identify emerging threats before they develop into violence.

The Commissioner also emphasised the importance of community policing, saying closer engagement between security agencies and communities could help authorities identify potential trouble spots and intervene early.

A key concern raised during the meeting was the persistence of political goonism and hired violence, which stakeholders identified as major threats to peaceful elections.

“Accountability must extend beyond those carrying out violence to those who organize, finance and sponsor it,” she said.

The approach would shift the focus of election security from responding to violence after it occurs to disrupting the networks that facilitate and finance it.

IPOA has also established a platform with the National Police Service to track the implementation of recommendations arising from its monitoring and oversight activities.

The mechanism is intended to strengthen accountability and ensure that recommendations made after IPOA investigations and monitoring exercises are acted upon.

The Authority said effective follow-through would help address gaps identified in policing and improve the professionalism and accountability of security agencies.

With the 2027 General Election approaching, IPOA said it would intensify its oversight and preventive interventions to promote professional policing and protect citizens during the electoral period.

The Authority’s call comes amid growing concern among civil society and governance actors over the use of organized groups and hired youth to disrupt political events, intimidate opponents or influence electoral processes.

IPOA said preventing such violence will require closer cooperation between the police, oversight bodies, communities, political actors and other stakeholders.

The Authority maintained that early detection, intelligence-led operations and accountability for both perpetrators and sponsors will be critical to ensuring Kenya’s next election is peaceful and credible.