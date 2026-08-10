Police recover 470 stolen livestock in Marsabit operation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10-A multi-agency security team has recovered 470 goats and sheep stolen during a livestock raid in Marsabit County, forcing suspected bandits to abandon the animals as security officers intensified their pursuit.

The animals were recovered on Sunday after armed attackers raided livestock in the Galgumbe area of Loiyangalani Sub-County.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the multi-agency team mounted a swift pursuit of the fleeing suspects, putting pressure on them until they abandoned the stolen livestock and escaped into the rugged Ruai Hills.

The recovery has triggered a wider security operation in the area, with officers continuing to comb the terrain in an effort to track down and apprehend the suspected bandits.

“Security operations remain highly active in the area to track and apprehend the suspects, restore calm, and recover the remaining animals,” NPS said.

Security teams are also pursuing leads to recover any remaining animals taken during the raid as authorities work to restore calm in the affected area.

The NPS commended the multi-agency team for its coordination and rapid response, saying the operation had resulted in the successful recovery.

The latest operation comes amid persistent security challenges linked to livestock theft and banditry in parts of northern Kenya, where difficult terrain can complicate efforts to track suspects and recover stolen animals.

Police have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious or criminal activity to the nearest police station or through the Service’s toll-free reporting channels.