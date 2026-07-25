Government extends security-disturbed declaration in Marsabit, orders firearm surrender

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — The government has extended the declaration of parts of Marsabit County as security-disturbed and dangerous for another 30 days as it intensifies efforts to contain persistent banditry and inter-communal violence in the region.

The extension, published in Friday’s Kenya Gazette, was made by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in consultation with the National Security Council under Section 106 of the National Police Service Act.

The order took effect at 6.30pm on July 23 and will remain in force for 30 days unless revoked or extended.

The declaration covers thirteen localities—Hillo Gorgora, Hillo Orofa, Hillo Walkite, Hillo Tanzania, Hillo Irress Abamartille, Hillo Gootu, Hillo Tessum Qalicha, Hillo Karray, Hillo Hudda, Hillo Qoranjido, Hillo Irress Shindia, Hillo Rabaalee and Hillo Godde Haroressa—which authorities say have experienced repeated attacks linked to inter-community conflict.

In a related Gazette notice, Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja prohibited the possession of firearms within the affected areas and directed residents to surrender all arms in their possession to the nearest police station, police post, police camp or National Government Administration office for safe custody. The firearms will be returned to their lawful owners once the security declaration is lifted.

The renewed security measures come as the government seeks to stem recurring violence blamed on long-standing disputes over grazing land, livestock theft and retaliatory attacks among neighbouring communities, factors that have continued to undermine security in parts of northern Kenya.

The latest extension follows the initial declaration issued in April after escalating banditry and inter-communal clashes prompted the government to invoke special security measures in the affected areas.

It also comes weeks after similar security-disturbed declarations were issued for parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo counties as authorities stepped up operations against armed criminal groups and sought to restore normalcy in insecurity hotspots.

Officials say the measures form part of a broader government strategy to stabilize northern Kenya, curb the proliferation of illegal firearms and improve security in communities affected by recurrent conflict.