Ruto appoints Wekesa Mabonga EPRA Chair as Adan Haji Ali moves to PBO Authority

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 — President William Ruto has appointed Moses Wekesa Mwambu Mabonga as the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), replacing Adan Haji Ali, in the latest round of board changes published in the Kenya Gazette on Friday.

The appointment, effective July 24, 2026, revokes Gazette Notice No. 7850 of 2025 under which Ali had been appointed to chair the energy regulator.

In a related appointment, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen named Adan Haji Ali the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Public Benefit Organizations (PBO) Regulatory Authority for a three-year term, revoking an earlier 2023 appointment.

The Gazette also announced the appointment of Faith Akiru Kuno to the EPRA Board of Directors, replacing Jennipher Nawoi Long’or.

Elsewhere in the communications sector, Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo re-appointed Bhoke Christine Nchama and Eric Langat to the Communications Authority (CA) board for another three-year term and appointed Alexandriah Muhanji as a new board member.

The latest Gazette further reappointed Gilbert Maluki as Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority and renewed the tenure of several members of the Retirement Benefits Authority Board.

Other appointments include David Musila as Non-Executive Chairperson of the National Industrial Training Board, Gregory Muli Masika as Registrar of the Valuers Registration Board and Rose Sang as a member of the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) board.