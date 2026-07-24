Duale defends controversial remarks, says critics twisted Somali proverb as NCIC probe intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended remarks that sparked a national backlash and prompted an investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), insisting his comments were taken out of context and deliberately misrepresented to portray him as promoting ethnic division.

In a statement issued Friday, Duale said he had been “widely misquoted” following remarks he made during a public event in Lafey Constituency, Mandera County, arguing that a Somali proverb at the centre of the controversy had been misconstrued.

“I have been widely misquoted and my remarks delivered in Lafey Constituency have been taken out of context to advance false and misleading narratives,” Duale said.

The Cabinet Secretary explained that the phrase, “Waraabe la-tagis bartay, ka-ridis waa ku dhib,” is a longstanding Somali proverb used figuratively to describe the difficulty of abandoning entrenched habits or long-enjoyed advantages.

“It was never directed at any community or intended to demean anyone,” he said.

According to Duale, his speech focused on inclusivity and the government’s efforts to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of ethnicity or region, have equal opportunities to serve the country.

“My message was about the importance of embracing inclusivity as the Government continues to ensure that all Kenyans, regardless of their region or ethnicity, have an opportunity to serve the nation,” he said.

He accused critics of deliberately distorting his remarks, dismissing claims that they amounted to ethnic incitement.

“Attempts to portray my remarks as ethnic incitement are therefore dishonest and a deliberate distortion of what I said,” he stated.

Duale also faulted what he termed “selective outrage,” saying some of those condemning him had remained silent when, according to him, inflammatory remarks targeting the Somali community had previously been made.

“I also find it regrettable that some of those now expressing outrage remained silent when inflammatory remarks targeting the Somali community were made in the past. Public leaders should reject selective outrage and apply the same standards consistently,” he said.

He maintained that his commitment remains to national unity, peaceful coexistence and equal opportunity for all Kenyans.

The statement comes as NCIC investigates complaints that the Cabinet Secretary’s remarks may have amounted to ethnic profiling and incitement.

The Commission said its Investigations Department had launched a “thorough and impartial inquiry” after receiving a formal complaint over the alleged utterances.

NCIC warned that, if the allegations are substantiated, the remarks could contravene Article 33 of the Constitution as well as Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The commission also urged political leaders to avoid divisive rhetoric and appealed for restraint as investigations continue.

The controversy stems from remarks Duale made during a community empowerment event in Lafey, where, while speaking in Somali, he praised President William Ruto for restoring what he described as the dignity of the Somali community before suggesting that some communities believed they alone should prosper in Kenya.

The comments triggered widespread criticism from leaders across the political divide, with many interpreting them as referring to the Kikuyu community.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was among the first senior Kenya Kwanza leaders to publicly rebuke the Cabinet Secretary, describing the remarks as “deeply regrettable” and “dangerous,” and calling on him to apologise.

The issue was also debated in the Senate, where lawmakers warned against rhetoric that could inflame ethnic tensions ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Senators Abdul Haji, Ledama Olekina and Enoch Wambua urged leaders to uphold constitutional values of national cohesion, while East African Legislative Assembly MP Falhada Iman said no Kenyan community should be stereotyped or demeaned.