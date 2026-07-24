NCIC opens inquiry into Duale’s controversial ethnic remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched investigations into alleged ethnic incitement by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale following widespread condemnation over remarks he made during a public event in Mandera County that critics say amounted to ethnic profiling.

In a statement issued Friday, the Commission said it had received a formal complaint over the alleged utterances and that its Investigations Department had commenced what it described as a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the remarks.

“The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) acknowledges receipt of a complaint regarding alleged utterances by Cabinet Secretary Hon. Aden Duale. Our Investigations Department is conducting a thorough and impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the said utterances,” the Commission said.

The Commission applauded members of the public for reporting the matter and urged Kenyans to continue submitting complaints involving divisive political rhetoric and ethnic profiling.

“We cannot afford to watch this country slide into anarchy, especially through utterances that divide communities,” the Commission stated.

Duale rebuked over ‘dangerous’ ethnic profiling comments

NCIC reiterated that Kenya belongs to all communities without exception and warned that if the allegations are substantiated, the remarks could contravene Article 33 of the Constitution and Sections 13 and 62 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The Commission also appealed to leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint as investigations proceed.

“We urge all leaders, without exception, to desist from divisive political rhetoric, and call upon members of the public to exercise restraint and tolerance as investigations proceed,” the statement read.

The probe comes after Duale faced mounting criticism over remarks made during a community empowerment event in Lafey Constituency, Mandera County, over the weekend.

Speaking in his local dialect, the Cabinet Secretary praised President William Ruto for restoring the dignity of the Somali community before alleging that some communities believed no other Kenyans should prosper.

“They have said that nobody else will live well in Kenya except them,” Duale said in the viral video.

He further claimed that the unnamed community believed “Kenya is ours and nobody else will live in Kenya, even the likes of Moses Wetang’ula,” remarks that were widely interpreted as referring to the Kikuyu community.

The comments triggered condemnation from political leaders across the country, who warned that such rhetoric risked undermining national cohesion ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru described the remarks as “deeply regrettable,” saying it was dangerous to reduce political challenges to ethnic prejudice and calling on Duale to apologise to Kenyans.

The matter was also raised in the Senate on Thursday, where senators from across the political divide condemned the remarks as divisive and unbecoming of a Cabinet Secretary.

Garissa Senator Abdul Haji said no leader should discriminate against any community, warning that such statements could fuel national disharmony.

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina cautioned that leaders occupying high public office have a constitutional duty to unite rather than divide Kenyans, while Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua warned against a return to the ethnic tensions that preceded the 2007/08 post-election violence.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Falhada Iman also condemned the remarks, saying every Kenyan deserves dignity and respect regardless of ethnicity and urging leaders to reject tribal politics.

In its statement Friday, NCIC emphasized that leadership at every level carries a responsibility to safeguard national unity as the country heads toward the next General Election.

“As an institution mandated to safeguard peace and cohesion, NCIC underscores its unwavering role in ensuring that Kenyans remain united, both ahead of and beyond the forthcoming elections,” the Commission said.

It added that it would continue acting “firmly, decisively, and impartially” against any conduct that threatens national unity and cohesion.