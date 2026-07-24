Murang’a Governor Kang’ata joins Gachagua’s DCP after dumping Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata has ditched the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), giving the opposition outfit yet another political boost as it builds momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kang’ata confirmed on Friday that he will defend his Murang’a gubernatorial seat on the DCP ticket, ending months of speculation over his political future after announcing in May that he would not seek re-election under UDA.

“[In] 2027 elections [I] will use DCP to defend my seat. But remain a link with Linda,” Kang’ata posted on X, in an apparent reference to maintaining ties with President William Ruto’s development agenda despite leaving the ruling party.

The Governor also recalled an article he authored on July 20, 2024, in which he predicted Gachagua would remain a major political force heading into the next election.

“On 20th July 2024, I wrote an article predicting the then Deputy President Gachagua will be influential come 2027—the money or the box metaphor,” he wrote.

The announcement came as Gachagua publicly welcomed Kang’ata into DCP following a meeting at his Wamunyoro residence.

“Welcome home, Governor Irungu Kang’ata, where you belong,” Gachagua posted.

“Today at Wamunyoro Residence, I was pleased to receive my younger brother, Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Governor of Murang’a County, as a member of our party, DCP, the party of the moment and the future.”

Kang’ata’s defection comes at a pivotal moment for DCP, which is riding high after its landslide victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election— where Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, defeated UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah by more than 29,000 votes in a contest widely viewed as an early test of political influence in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

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The party has also stepped up its public visibility, with six allied senators earlier this week appearing in Parliament wearing DCP’s signature neon green blazers in a coordinated show of unity following the Ol Kalou win.

Friday’s move completes a political journey Kang’ata first signalled on May 3, when he announced he would not seek a second term on a UDA ticket, citing what he described as “honest differences” with the ruling party over priorities including manufacturing, healthcare and education.

At the time, Kang’ata said he had held candid discussions with President William Ruto but the two failed to reach consensus.

“After careful reflection, I have to state that come 2027, I will not defend my seat on the current party ticket,” he said then, adding that he would later reveal the political platform on which he would seek re-election.

Although he pledged to remain a disciplined UDA member until the end of his current term and continue working with the national government, Friday’s announcement formally aligns him with Gachagua, who has been positioning DCP as the principal political vehicle in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 elections.

Gachagua said the party had grown rapidly since its launch and was determined to become the majority party in Parliament and county assemblies after the next General Election.

Those present during Kang’ata’s reception included DCP Secretary-General designate Senator John Methu, National Organising Secretary Senator Mithika Linturi, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa, Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango and Laikipia Senator John Kinyua.