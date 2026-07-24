Kenya condemns Red Sea attacks, cites fuel supply risks amid escalating crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 — Kenya has condemned the latest Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, warning that the escalating maritime security crisis could disrupt global fuel supplies, increase freight costs and fuel inflation, while assuring the country has contingency measures to safeguard petroleum imports.

In a statement issued Friday, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said the attacks, including those targeting Saudi Arabian oil tankers, and threats to blockade the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait pose significant risks to international trade and energy security.

“The Government of the Republic of Kenya notes with concern the attacks by Houthis on commercial vessels, including Saudi Arabia oil tankers, along the Red Sea, and the threats to blockade the Bab al-Mandab Strait,” the statement said.

The Ministry warned that the evolving Red Sea crisis, coupled with the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could further strain already fragile global supply chains.

It noted that disruptions to the movement of oil, fertilizer and other essential commodities are expected to drive up insurance and freight costs, ultimately increasing import and production costs across Kenya and the wider region.

“The resulting increase in import and production costs is expected to heighten inflationary pressures in Kenya and the wider region,” the Ministry stated.

Despite the growing uncertainty, the government assured Kenyans that it has put in place strategic measures to minimize the impact of any supply disruptions.

The Ministry said Kenya will continue leveraging its Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import framework with major international oil producers, particularly Saudi Arabia, to secure stable petroleum supplies and cushion consumers against sharp increases in global fuel prices.

“The Kenyan Government assures its citizens that it continues active strategic trade measures, including the Government-to-Government (G-to-G) fuel import framework with major international oil producers, notably Saudi Arabia, to safeguard the country against oil supply disruptions and sharp increases in petroleum prices arising from the Middle East conflict, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the evolving crisis at the Red Sea,” it said.

Kenya also condemned the attacks and called for the immediate de-escalation of hostilities, urging all parties to pursue peaceful resolution of the conflict in the interest of regional stability, international peace and maritime security.

The Ministry appealed to regional and international partners to intensify diplomatic and multilateral efforts to guarantee freedom of navigation through one of the world’s busiest shipping corridors.

“Kenya calls upon regional and international partners to pursue coordinated collective action towards peaceful resolution of the crisis. We recommend full use of available diplomatic and multilateral mechanisms to intervene and enhance the freedom of navigation and maintain maritime security,” the statement said.

The government described the continued escalation of hostilities as deeply regrettable and urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint while pursuing sustained dialogue to prevent further deterioration of the crisis.