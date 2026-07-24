Babu Owino to Launch New National Party, Names Orengo as Patron

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has announced plans to launch a new national political party, signalling a major political shift as he positions himself for the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a podcast interview, Babu said he will serve as the party leader, while Siaya Governor James Orengo has agreed to take up the role of party patron.

He added that the new outfit will have a national outlook, with senior leaders drawn from different regions of the country.

“We are going to form a national party. I will be the party leader, Orengo will be the patron,” Babu said, adding that the party’s full leadership lineup will be unveiled soon.

The announcement comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 elections and follows months of tensions within ODM over the party’s relationship with President William Ruto’s broad-based government.

Babu and Orengo have been among leading figures associated with the “Linda Mwananchi” faction, which has taken a more critical stance toward the government’s cooperation arrangement with sections of the opposition.

While Babu did not disclose the party’s name or the official launch date, the move is expected to reshape opposition politics by creating another national platform targeting young voters and leaders seeking an alternative political vehicle ahead of the next General Election.