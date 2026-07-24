Obado, Co-Convicts Moved to Industrial Area Prison Ahead of Sentencing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-convicts, Michael Juma Oyamo and Casper Ojwang Obiero, have been transferred to Industrial Area Remand Prison after being convicted of the 2018 murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The High Court cancelled the bond terms previously granted to the three convicts and ordered that they remain in custody as they await mitigation and sentencing.

Justice Cecilia Githua directed probation officers to prepare pre-sentence reports within 21 days to guide the court before sentencing. The matter is scheduled for sentencing after the reports are filed.

The court found the trio guilty after concluding that the prosecution had proved the murder charge beyond reasonable doubt. The judgment held that Obado financed the operation that led to Sharon’s killing, while Oyamo and Obiero played key roles in executing the plan.

Sharon Otieno, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was abducted in September 2018 before her body was found in a forest in Homa Bay County, in a case that drew nationwide attention and became one of Kenya’s longest-running and most closely watched murder trials.