Mandago Calls for Compensation of Parents Affected by Finland Scholarship Programme After Acquittal

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has called on the Uasin Gishu County Government to compensate parents who lost money under the controversial Finland and Canada scholarship programme, shortly after he was acquitted in the criminal case linked to the initiative.

Speaking after the ruling by Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege, Mandago said affected families deserve compensation and urged the county government to take responsibility for addressing their losses.

The senator maintained that while the court had cleared him and two former county officials of criminal charges, the concerns raised by parents should not be ignored.

Mandago said the county government should now focus on finding a lasting solution for affected families, including compensating parents who paid money under the overseas education programme.

His remarks came after the court acquitted him, former Uasin Gishu County Executive Committee Member for Education Dr. Victorine Kapkiai and former Chief Officer for Education Samuel Kurgat over charges related to the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada scholarship programme.

The programme attracted national attention after hundreds of parents paid for university placements in Finland and Canada that later ran into challenges, prompting investigations and criminal proceedings.

Despite the acquittal, the programme remains the subject of public concern, with many affected families continuing to seek refunds and accountability.