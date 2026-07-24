Luo Council of Elders to Appoint New Patron After Raila Odinga’s Death

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 24 – The Luo Council of Elders has announced plans to appoint a new patron following the death of its former patron, Raila Odinga, last October.

The announcement was made during a press briefing in Kisumu, where the council also unveiled plans for the fifth edition of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival and outlined its vision for preserving and promoting Luo cultural heritage across East and Central Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the council, newly appointed Secretary General Dr. Peter Ojweke said consultations on the appointment of a new patron were at an advanced stage, with an official announcement expected soon.

“We are now in the process of installing the new patron, which will be communicated to you very soon, if not soonest,” Ojweke said.

Council Chairman Ker Odungi’ Randa announced that the fifth Piny Luo Cultural Festival will take place in Kisumu from December 14 to 16, 2026, under the theme “Celebrating the Luo Cultural Evolution and Dynamism.”

He invited Luo communities from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Nigeria and the diaspora to attend the event, describing it as a key platform for promoting culture, unity and peaceful coexistence.

“We are inviting all Luo communities and other related ethnic groups to participate in this year’s Piny Luo Festival 2026,” Randa said. “We are going to celebrate our rich Luo cultural heritage, which enhances peace, love, unity and a sense of belonging among the Luos and cooperation with other ethnic communities.”

Randa noted that the festival rotates among the four Luo-speaking counties of Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori, all of which have successfully hosted previous editions.

The council appealed to elected leaders, professionals, religious leaders, youth, women’s groups and persons living with disabilities to support the event. It also called on the national government and development partners to contribute to the success of the festival.

“We call upon the Government of Kenya and non-governmental organizations to lend a hand and participate fully,” Randa said.

The elders further announced plans to commemorate the first anniversary of the death of their former patron in October.

They also welcomed the ongoing construction of the Raila Odinga Museum at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, commending the government for supporting the project.

“We appreciate the involvement of the Government of Kenya, led by His Excellency William Ruto, in the construction of the museum,” Ojweke said. “We wish to thank the President for his efforts to create a permanent international mark of our fallen hero, Raila Amolo Odinga.”