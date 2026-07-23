Man Killed, Several Injured in Violence During Relief Food Distribution in Nyando

KISUMU, Kenya, July 23 – A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed and several others injured after violence erupted during a relief food distribution exercise in Nyando Sub-county, Kisumu County, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at Hongo Ogosa in Katho Location, Kobura Ward, where residents had gathered to receive relief food and bursaries during an event led by Nyando MP Jared Okello.

According to police, the violence broke out at around 2 p.m. after a disagreement among a group of youths escalated into a fight approximately 400 metres from Hongo Ogosa Primary School.

The victim, identified as Evan Otieno, 32, sustained fatal injuries after he was allegedly attacked with a sharp object.

Police said he suffered two deep cut wounds to the head, one wound on the forehead, two stab wounds to the chest and two stab wounds to the buttocks.

Kamayoga Assistant Chief Rose Oguya alerted police to the incident, prompting officers from Rabuor Police Station, led by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nyando to visit the scene.

Crime scene investigators documented the area before the body was moved to Ahero Sub-county Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The DCI has launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Several other people were also injured during the melee and were rushed to hospital for treatment. However, police had not disclosed the number of casualties or the severity of their injuries.

Following the incident, Kisumu County Assembly Majority Leader and Ahero Ward MCA Ken Ooko condemned the killing, describing it as tragic and unnecessary.

“It is unfortunate that a young man is losing his life where food was being distributed. This is unheard of,” Ooko said.

The MCA, who has declared interest in the Nyando parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, noted that previous relief food distribution exercises in the constituency had also witnessed confrontations, and called for stronger security measures to prevent similar incidents.

“We’re not ready to lose our people. We’re not ready to have our mothers and fathers injured during this food distribution exercise. Something must be done to stop this nonsense,” he said.

Ooko also conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased, wished those injured a speedy recovery, and urged residents to remain calm as police investigate the incident.