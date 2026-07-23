Kindiki: Government Will Spare No One in Crackdown on Political Goons

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said the government will not tolerate the use of goons to disrupt the country’s peace, declaring stern action against those who are perpetrating the vice.

The Second in Command stated that no one will be spared in the fight against goons saying anyone either supporting the government or in the opposition sponsoring them will face the full force of the law.

“It doesn’t matter if you are supporting the opposition or you are supporting the government side, our national security and stability is paramount, we must say no to all forms of violence and the misuse of young people to transact politics,” DP affirmed.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday when he opened the Kithimani Land Registry in Yatta Constituency, Machakos County. At the event, he handed over title deeds to some of the 1,300 beneficiaries who received the land ownership document.

“As a country, we must draw a clear line between politics, violence, and criminal activities. We cannot mix politics with criminal acts and expect to have a country where hardworking citizens’ businesses are torched. We cannot incite young people with small handouts to burn supermarkets simply because there are demonstrations,” he added.

The DP, who earlier inspected the ongoing construction of Kithimani ESP fresh produce market, challenged those in the opposition to craft a development-oriented agenda instead of resorting to violence and threats.

“Those competing with us should not think they have permission to insult others, use violence, or issue threats that undermine security. We must compete on who has the best agenda for helping Kenyan youth get employment, helping women grow their businesses, and ensuring citizens have good roads. That is the competition we want,” Prof. Kindiki insisted.

Further, the DP said the administration is developing every part of the country without any form of discrimination emphasizing the government’s policy to ensure all Kenyans benefit from its transformation agenda.

The opening of the lands registry, DP noted, is meant to ensure residents get easier access to land services after suffering for long from travelling long distances and waiting for lengthy periods to be served.

“Our people of Yatta have suffered for many years. Governments have come and gone, but the people of Kithimani have had to travel all the way to Machakos to acquire title deeds, spending more than KSh1,000 on transport. Sometimes they would not even get the service that day and would be forced to spend the night before returning another day, paying even more,” he revealed.

Additionally, the government is also hastening completion of other development projects in the area. They include roads, electricity, water, affordable housing, hostels and modern markets among others.

In Machakos County, over 517 kilometres of roads are ongoing at a cost of 30 billion shillings. Among them are Matuu–Ikombe–Gatangi Road, Matuu–Ekarakara Road and the Ekarakara Bridge.

The National Irrigation Authority is also doing various water projects to ensure its accessibility to the people of Machakos County. Kithimani Modern Market is 60 per cent complete and will be completed before the end of the year.

Several Affordable Housing projects, modern markets and hostels are also underway and set for completion.

“The development taking place here is because the President believes that the people of Yatta, Machakos and the entire Ukambani region deserve roads, electricity, water, land registry services and employment opportunities like other Kenyan citizens. It does not matter who they voted for in 2022,” he stressed.

The DP called on the opposition to be ready to face the people with tangible development agenda saying what they are propagating presently will not hold any water.

“No leader will be defended by hatred, fights, tribalism or the division they have brought to this country. Every leader will be defended by the work they have done,” he said.

Present were Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome, Principal Secretary Nixon Korir, Yatta MP Robert Basil, Masinga MP Joshua Mwalyo among other leaders.