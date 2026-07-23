High Court Set to Deliver Judgment in Sharon Otieno Murder Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – The High Court is set to deliver its long-awaited judgment on Thursday in the murder case of slain university student Sharon Otieno, nearly seven years after her killing shocked the nation.

The judgment will be delivered at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

Ahead of the verdict, the Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) said it continues to stand with Sharon’s family as they seek justice for her death and that of her unborn child.

Sharon was abducted on September 3, 2018, and her body was found the following day in a thicket near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero are facing murder charges in one of Kenya’s most closely followed criminal trials.

According to FIDA-Kenya, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) called 42 prosecution witnesses, presenting witness testimony alongside electronic evidence, including SMS messages, WhatsApp communications and mobile phone call records.

The organization noted that testimony from key witnesses placed one of the accused among the last people seen with Sharon before her abduction and subsequent death.

FIDA-Kenya said the case has taken nearly seven years to conclude, partly due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but expressed confidence that the court’s decision will be guided solely by the evidence and the law.