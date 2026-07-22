Govt gives team seven days to chart reopening of Marsabit’s Hillo Gold Mines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22– The government has constituted a multi-agency team and given it seven working days to assess the Hillo Gold Mines in Marsabit County and recommend a framework for the safe resumption of mining activities, as authorities intensify efforts to curb illegal mining across the country.

The move follows a directive by President William Ruto and marks the latest step towards reopening one of Kenya’s key artisanal gold mining areas under stricter regulatory oversight.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho announced the decision on Wednesday after chairing a high-level consultative meeting with Marsabit County leaders.

The meeting brought together Marsabit Governor Mohamed Ali, Senator Mohamed Chute, Members of Parliament Prof. Guyo Waqo Jaldesa (Moyale), Dido Rasso and Wario Adhe, as well as Marsabit County Commissioner Stanley Kamande.

According to the ministry, the multi-agency team will begin its work on July 23 and has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive field assessment before advising the Cabinet Secretary on a structured reopening of the Hillo Gold Mines.

The ministry said the reopening should ensure mining activities resume “in a safe, orderly and sustainable manner, in strict compliance with the Mining Act, 2016.”

The team’s responsibilities include reconfirming and verifying demarcated artisanal mining areas, validating registered mining cooperatives in preparation for the issuance of artisanal mining permits, and advising on the documentation and regulatory requirements necessary before permits are granted.

At the same time, Joho ordered an intensified nationwide crackdown on illegal mining activities, warning that operators who violate the Mining Act, 2016, will face legal action.

He urged artisanal and small-scale miners to fully comply with the law, saying adherence to mining regulations is critical to protecting lives, conserving the environment and promoting responsible development of the country’s mineral resources.

“Those found engaging in illegal mining activities or otherwise contravening the law will face appropriate legal action,” the Cabinet Secretary warned.

The renewed focus on mining safety comes against the backdrop of a recent tragedy in Lolgorian, Narok County, where five people are feared to have died after a mining tunnel collapsed.

Joho conveyed the government’s condolences to the affected families and said investigations were ongoing.

He said authorities were pursuing key leads and pledged that any individuals found to have endangered lives through negligence or unlawful activities would be held accountable in accordance with the law.