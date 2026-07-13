Infotrak Poll: Kindiki Emerges as Preferred Running Mate in Broad-Based Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has emerged as the leading choice for the position of running mate in President William Ruto’s broad-based government, according to the latest Infotrak public opinion survey.

The poll shows that 34 per cent of respondents preferred Prof. Kindiki for the role, placing him well ahead of other contenders in the race for the country’s second-highest office.

Former Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga ranked second with 11 per cent support, while Siaya Governor James Orengo’s ally Oburu Oginga came third with five per cent.

Former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho followed closely with four per cent, while Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru garnered three per cent support.

Other leaders featured in the survey included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Bungoma Governor Moses Wetang’ula, each attracting two per cent support. Simba Arati received one per cent backing, while other unnamed candidates collectively accounted for less than one per cent.

However, the survey revealed a significant level of uncertainty among Kenyans regarding the ideal running mate for the broad-based administration, with 37 per cent of respondents saying they were either undecided or did not know who should occupy the position.

Infotrak noted that Prof. Kindiki was the only named contender to surpass the 20 per cent mark, underscoring his growing appeal among respondents and giving him a commanding lead over the rest of the field.

The findings suggest that while Kindiki currently enjoys a strong advantage, public opinion on the issue remains fluid, with more than a third of Kenyans yet to settle on a preferred candidate.

The survey sampled 3,000 respondents nationwide.