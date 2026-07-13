Kisumu MP Oron Condemns Violent Robbery Attack on Uzima University Students

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 13 – Kisumu Central Member of Parliament Joshua Oron has condemned the violent robbery attack targeting students living near Uzima University, describing the incident as a cowardly act that left several students injured and traumatised.

The attack occurred on Sunday night when suspected criminals reportedly stormed student hostels near the university, robbing occupants of their valuables and assaulting some of them before fleeing the scene.

The incident has reignited concerns over security around institutions of higher learning in Kisumu County.

In a statement issued on Monday, Oron expressed sympathy with the affected students and wished those injured a quick recovery, assuring them that measures were being taken to improve security in the area.

“I have received with profound sadness and outrage reports of the violent robbery attack against students of Uzima University. I unequivocally condemn this heinous act of criminality, which has caused trauma and suffering to innocent students,” the MP said.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, regional and county security teams and investigative agencies to move swiftly to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

“I call upon the Inspector General of Police, the regional and county security teams and all relevant investigative agencies to act swiftly and decisively to ensure that those responsible for this cowardly attack are identified, apprehended and brought to justice without delay,” he said.

The legislator also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Obunga Police Station, a project he said he had championed to address rising insecurity in the area.

According to Oron, the police station, which is strategically located near Uzima University, is expected to be completed within the next three months and will play a key role in enhancing security for students and residents.

“I successfully lobbied for the establishment and construction of the Obunga Police Station near Uzima University. Once operational, the station will significantly improve security and help deter criminal activities around the university and neighbouring communities,” he said.

The MP further appealed to residents to support security agencies by embracing community policing, reporting suspicious activities promptly and cooperating with law enforcement officers.

The latest incident has renewed calls for increased police patrols and enhanced security measures around student hostels, particularly in areas surrounding institutions of higher learning.

Students have previously raised concerns over rising incidents of robberies and assaults, especially during the night.

Police had not immediately released details regarding arrests or the exact number of students affected as investigations into the attack continued.