Police Seize 3,860 Litres of Illicit Brew, Arrest Four In Kahawa West Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 – Police have seized 3,860 litres of illicit alcohol and arrested four suspects following a raid on an illegal brewing den in the Soweto area of Kahawa West, as authorities intensify efforts to dismantle illicit alcohol production networks.

The National Police Service (NPS) said officers from Kahawa West Police Station conducted the intelligence-led operation on Sunday, July 12, targeting a suspected illicit brewing site.

During the raid, officers recovered 3,800 litres of Kangara, a locally brewed alcoholic concoction, and 60 litres of Chang’aa, bringing the total haul to 3,860 litres of illicit liquor.

Police also confiscated brewing equipment believed to have been used in the illegal production of the alcohol.

“The intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of 3,800 litres of Kangara and 60 litres of Chang’aa. Police also seized the brewing apparatus and arrested four suspects, who are currently in custody awaiting arraignment,” the NPS said in a statement.

The suspects arrested during the operation are being held in police custody and are expected to be arraigned in court once investigations are completed.

The operation is part of an ongoing nationwide crackdown on the manufacture, distribution and sale of illicit brews, which authorities say pose serious health and security risks to communities.

The National Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal networks involved in the illicit alcohol trade as well as narcotics trafficking.

“The National Police Service remains fully committed to dismantling the networks involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit brews and narcotic substances,” the statement added.

Police urged members of the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station or via the service’s anonymous reporting channels.

Authorities have in recent months stepped up enforcement against illicit alcohol dealers across the country, citing concerns over the consumption of unsafe brews linked to fatalities, permanent health complications and broader criminal activity.