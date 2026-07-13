Road Crashes Claim 13 Lives Nationwide in 12-Hour Period

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – A total of 13 people lost their lives in road accidents reported across the country within a 12-hour period, according to preliminary traffic reports.

The fatalities comprised five motorcycle riders, five pedestrians, two passengers and one driver.

In addition, 18 serious road crashes were recorded during the period, leaving 35 people with serious injuries.

Those injured included 12 pedestrians, nine motorcycle riders, nine pillion passengers, three passengers and two drivers.

The figures highlight the continued toll of road accidents in the country and underscore the need for greater adherence to traffic regulations by all road users, particularly motorists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Authorities are expected to analyse the incidents and implement measures aimed at improving road safety and reducing fatalities and injuries on Kenyan roads.