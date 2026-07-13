LSK Condemns Violence Ahead of Ol Kalou By-Election, Deploys Election Observers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned all forms of violence, intimidation, incitement and lawlessness ahead of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, warning that such actions threaten constitutional rights and democratic participation.

In a statement, LSK President Charls Kanjama said “the rights guaranteed under Articles 37 and 38 of the Constitution, including political participation, assembly, association and freedom of expression, can only be fully realised in an environment that is safe, peaceful and respectful of the rule of law.”

He expressed concern over reports and allegations of political intimidation, inflammatory rhetoric and conduct likely to undermine the integrity and credibility of the electoral process.

He emphasised that electoral offences and acts of violence are not mere political infractions but criminal acts that strike at the heart of constitutional governance and democratic legitimacy.

“The constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 37 and 38 of the Constitution, including political participation, assembly, association and freedom of expression, can only be fully realised within an environment that is safe, peaceful and respectful of the rule of law,” he said.

Kanjama called on all political actors, candidates, public officers and state agencies to uphold the Constitution, respect democratic institutions and reject electoral malpractice and lawlessness.

He also announced that LSK will deploy accredited election observers to monitor the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

“The observers will independently assess compliance with constitutional principles, electoral laws and established democratic standards throughout the electoral process,” he stated.

According to LSK, findings from the observation mission will inform its engagement with relevant institutions and contribute to recommendations aimed at strengthening electoral integrity, accountability, transparency and public confidence in Kenya’s elections.

The Society described the Ol Kalou by-election as an important test of Kenya’s electoral governance framework and the readiness of institutions charged with safeguarding the integrity of elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.

LSK urged all stakeholders to commit themselves to peaceful, lawful and issue-based campaigns, saying Kenya’s democracy can only be strengthened through fidelity to the Constitution, respect for the rule of law and protection of the sovereign will of the people.