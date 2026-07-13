19-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor Building in Kayole

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Police in Kayole are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman who fell from the fifth floor of a residential building in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

According to a police report filed at Obama Police Station, the incident occurred on Saturday evening at around 5:40pm.

A witness reported hearing a loud bang from the apartment building and initially believed it was caused by an electrical fault. Upon rushing to the scene, the witness found the body of a young woman lying on the ground floor within the compound.

Officers from Obama Police Station responded to the scene and identified the deceased as Beraka Wambui, a 19-year-old woman.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had reportedly been involved in an argument with her boyfriend shortly before the incident occurred.

Crime Scene Investigation officers from Kayole processed and documented the scene. Police said the body had multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Investigators also recovered several household items bearing suspected blood stains from the apartment for forensic examination.

A 22-year-old man, identified as Anthony Njoroge Njuguna, who is reported to have been the deceased’s boyfriend, was arrested and is being held to assist detectives with investigations.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending a post-mortem examination as investigations continue to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.