One Killed, Several Injured as Clashes Erupt Outside Kisumu Church Attended by Orengo

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 13 – A man was killed and another seriously injured following violent clashes outside St. Stephen ACK Church in Milimani, Kisumu, during a church service attended by Siaya Governor James Orengo and leaders affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

According to police, the incident was reported at about 4:50pm on Sunday after members of the public alerted authorities that groups of armed men had gathered outside the church’s main gate and at nearby Victoria Park.

Police officers from Kisumu Central Sub-County, led by the Sub-County Police Commander and the Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, responded to the scene and established that Governor Orengo and other leaders linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement were attending a church service at the venue.

Investigators said a confrontation broke out when a group of individuals suspected to be supporters of the movement, armed with pangas and rungus, clashed with another armed group that had allegedly attempted to forcefully gain entry into the church premises.

During the violence, nine motorcycles were set on fire while the windscreen of a government vehicle, assigned to the Regional Criminal Investigations Officer for Nyanza, was damaged.

Police said an unidentified man sustained fatal stab wounds during the incident while another victim, Vincent Odhiambo, 23, a resident of Nyalenda, suffered serious head injuries.

Both victims were rushed to Nightingale Hospital where the unidentified man was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. Odhiambo remains admitted in stable condition.

Eight suspects were arrested at the scene and were allegedly found in possession of pangas, clubs and a knife. They were identified as Felix Otieno, 27, Cleophas Odhiambo, 30, Christopher Okelo, 31, Otieno Vincent, 22, Kelvin Obobo, 28, Moses Osoro, 30, Kelvin Mwanga, 25, and Benard Owino, 29.

Police said the suspects are being processed for appropriate charges.

The scene was processed by crime scene investigators from Kisumu Central Police Station, while the deceased’s body was moved to Nightingale Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are ongoing and the case remains pending before court, with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kisumu Central handling the matter.