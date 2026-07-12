Ruto: Construction of Thwake Dam Phase II to Begin in April 2027 After Sh10.6bn Funding Approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 12 – The government will begin construction of the second phase of the Thwake Dam by April next year after securing Sh10.6 billion in financing, President William Ruto has announced.

The head of state who spoke in Kitui County said the funding will enable the government to move into the next phase of the project, which is expected to improve water security, expand irrigation and increase renewable energy generation in the country’s lower eastern region.

This follows the approval of the funds last month by the Africa Development Bank Group (AfDB).

The financing is part of an additional funding package approved to support completion of the flagship project.

“We have now secured Sh10.6 billion to start the construction of the second phase of the Thwake Dam, which is Kenya’s largest dam,” Ruto said.

“I have instructed the Ministry and the contractor that by April we will come to commission the dam.”

The latest package includes a €64.2 million (Sh 9.49 billion) loan from the African Development Bank, €4.2 million (Sh 620.68 million) from the African Development Fund and €15 million in counterpart funding from the Government of Kenya.

The project’s initial phase, approved in 2013, was backed by a $96.22 million financing package from the African Development Fund.

Once completed, the Thwake Dam is expected to transform livelihoods across Kitui and Makueni counties by significantly strengthening water security in the semi-arid lower eastern region.

The project is designed to supply up to 150,000 cubic metres of clean water daily to about 1.3 million people, support irrigation across 40,000 hectares of farmland and generate 20 megawatts of renewable hydropower, contributing to Kenya’s food security, climate resilience and clean energy goals.

The project forms part of the government’s broader infrastructure agenda aimed at expanding access to reliable water resources while supporting agricultural productivity and sustainable economic growth.