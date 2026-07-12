ODM to Support Ruto’s Re-election Bid in 2027, Oburu announces

HOMA BAY, Kenya Jul 12 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has declared that it will support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term in office in the 2027 General Election, indicating that the party will not field its own presidential candidate.

Speaking in Homa Bay, party leader Oburu Oginga said the party had resolved to back President William Ruto for re-election as part of the existing political cooperation between the two leaders and their respective parties.

“ODM will not field a presidential candidate in 2027 and will instead support President Ruto for a second term,” Oburu said.

ODM and the Kenya Kwanza government have in recent months deepened their working relationship through the broad-based government arrangement, with leaders from both sides insisting the cooperation is aimed at promoting national unity and accelerating development.