Omollo: Churches Must Unite Kenyans, Not Promote Politics of Division

HOMA BAY, Kenya, July 12 – Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo has urged churches to remain places of worship and unity rather than platforms for political leaders to spread hatred, tribalism and division.

Speaking during a church service at St. Pascal Catholic Church in Chiga, Homa Bay County, Omollo called on religious leaders to safeguard the sanctity of the pulpit by ensuring it is used to promote peace, truth, national cohesion and moral values.

“Let us not desecrate our churches by allowing platforms meant for spiritual nourishment to be used to spread division and hatred. The Church must continue standing for truth, peace and unity,” he said.

The Principal Secretary warned that divisive political rhetoric threatens national unity and urged both leaders and citizens to reject politics based on ethnicity, regional interests and intolerance.

According to Omollo, Kenya’s development depends on inclusivity and equal opportunities for all citizens regardless of their background or political affiliation.

Dr. Omollo said religious institutions remain among the country’s most influential pillars in shaping responsible citizens and promoting peaceful coexistence.

He challenged church leaders to continue speaking out against misinformation, hate speech and actions that undermine national stability.

“The Church plays a critical role in shaping values, nurturing responsible citizens and fostering harmony within our communities. It has a duty to speak against misinformation, hatred and actions that threaten our country’s unity,” he said.

The Principal Secretary also commended the Catholic Church for its contribution to national development through investments in education, healthcare and community development programmes.

He noted that church-sponsored schools, hospitals and social initiatives have complemented government efforts to improve access to essential services while promoting ethical values across the country.

Omollo urged political leaders to focus on service delivery rather than divisive politics, saying Kenya’s future depends on peace, stability and national cohesion.

“Every Kenyan deserves an equal opportunity to succeed regardless of where they come from. Our progress as a nation depends on embracing inclusivity and rejecting politics that divide our people,” he said.

He further praised President William Ruto’s administration for pursuing what he described as an inclusive development agenda aimed at ensuring all parts of the country benefit from government programmes and projects.

The Principal Secretary appealed to Kenyans to continue working together to build a united and prosperous nation, noting that sustainable development can only flourish where citizens embrace their shared national identity.

“Development can only thrive in an environment where citizens respect one another and embrace their shared identity as Kenyans. Religious institutions remain vital partners in promoting peaceful coexistence and strengthening the social fabric that binds our nation together,” he said.