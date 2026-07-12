Ruto: Sh350bn National Infrastructure Fund Will Drive Kenya’s Transformation

KITUI, Kenya Jul 12 – President William Ruto has said the Sh350 billion mobilised through the newly established National Infrastructure Fund (NIF) will play a critical role in financing major development projects and accelerating Kenya’s transition into a first-world economy.

Speaking at Nkiriana Grounds in Igembe North Constituency during the funeral service of Mzee Patrick Baikilanya, father of area MP Julius Taitumu, the President said the fund would support investments in water, roads, energy and other strategic infrastructure projects across the country.

Ruto said one of the priorities under the fund will be the construction of dams to improve water harvesting and storage, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions, in order to expand agricultural production and strengthen food security.

He noted that Kenya has largely exhausted available arable land for farming, making irrigation and water storage projects essential for increasing productivity and boosting agricultural exports.

The President said planned dam projects in Igembe and other dry regions of the country will benefit from financing under the National Infrastructure Fund.

The Head of State lamented that Kenya has constructed only about 20,000 kilometres of roads in more than six decades, compared to countries that have developed road networks stretching over one million kilometres within a similar period.

“The establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund will go a long way in supporting the construction of more roads, expanding electricity generation and financing other transformative projects that will make Kenya’s journey to a first-world economy a reality,” he said.

Among the projects highlighted by the President was the construction of a modern bridge across the Nithi River in neighbouring Tharaka Nithi County at a cost of Sh7 billion.

According to Ruto, the bridge is expected to improve safety along a route that has witnessed numerous fatal accidents over the years.

The President said the government has invested heavily in development projects in Meru County as part of its broader agenda to improve livelihoods and stimulate economic growth.

He revealed that Sh20 billion has been committed towards affordable housing projects, construction of modern markets and student accommodation facilities in the county.

“We are building 24 modern markets at a cost of Sh3.6 billion and hostels that will accommodate 6,000 students in universities and technical institutions in Meru,” he said.

Additionally, the government has allocated Sh2.3 billion for last-mile electricity connectivity projects aimed at increasing access to power in rural areas.

In the health sector, Ruto announced plans to upgrade Meru Level Five Hospital to Level Six status through an expansion programme valued at Sh1 billion, with the works being undertaken by the Kenya Defence Forces.

The President expressed concern over the low uptake of the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme in Meru County, revealing that only 690,000 residents out of an estimated population of nearly 1.5 million had registered.

He noted, however, that hospitals in the county had already received Sh5.6 billion in reimbursements from SHA since the public health insurance programme was rolled out in October 2024.

“The hospitals did not receive this kind of money from the former NHIF even in 10 years,” the President said.

On land ownership, the President announced that Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome had overseen the issuance of 30,000 title deeds in Meru County, with additional documents expected to be distributed in the coming months.

Ruto also warned cattle rustlers operating along the Meru-Isiolo border that the government would intensify security operations to end the menace.

He said a recently established security camp in Igembe would be converted into a permanent installation and revealed that 200 additional security officers had already been deployed to the area.

The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every child accesses education, noting that the education sector had received a record allocation of Sh784 billion in the current financial year, up from about Sh500 billion in 2022.

Leaders attending the funeral, including Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Senator Kathuri Murungi and former Governor Kiraitu Murungi, pledged their support for President Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Governor Mutuma and Senator Murungi praised the pace of development projects in the county, saying the achievements recorded over the last three years surpassed those of previous administrations.

Former Governor Kiraitu Murungi dismissed speculation about Ruto serving only one term, arguing that the President’s political track record demonstrated his resilience and electoral strength.