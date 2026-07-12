DCI Arrests Prime Suspect in Joy Kanini Murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Joy Kanini Gathu, ending a month-long investigation into the killing that shocked the country after her dismembered body was found dumped in Nyeri County.

The DCI said John Nderitu Mureithi was arrested on the night of July 10 along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road in Timau, Meru County, as he allegedly attempted to flee to Uganda.

Detectives recovered four mobile phones during the arrest, including one believed to belong to the deceased, which investigators say will form a key exhibit in the case.

“The suspect, John Nderitu Mureithi, was arrested on the night of July 10, 2026, along the Nanyuki–Isiolo Road while allegedly attempting to flee to Uganda.”

“A search conducted immediately after his arrest led to the recovery of four mobile phones, among them the deceased’s handset, which has been secured as a key exhibit in the ongoing investigation.”

According to investigators, the suspect and the victim were involved in a confrontation inside the suspect’s house in Ngangarithi Estate, Nyeri, on June 9 that allegedly turned fatal.

Detectives say investigations indicate the suspect later dismembered the body and disposed of the remains in different locations in an alleged attempt to conceal the crime and frustrate investigations.

The arrest follows significant forensic and digital breakthroughs in the case.

Investigators had earlier established that the victim’s missing SIM card had been inserted into another mobile phone after her disappearance, providing crucial digital evidence that linked the suspect to the investigation.

Police also found the suspect in possession of Joy’s mobile phone, despite his earlier claim that she had removed the SIM card before disappearing.

Joy, the daughter of a pastor from Lamuria in Laikipia County, was last seen after meeting her parents in Nyeri before informing them she would not travel home because of work commitments.

Two days later, the suspect reportedly contacted her family claiming she had gone missing and accompanied them to report the matter to police.

Detectives later identified inconsistencies in his account as the investigation progressed.

Her dismembered body was discovered stuffed inside a sack in Ngangarithi Estate on June 11, with investigators using distinctive birthmarks to confirm her identity after DNA testing had initially been considered. At the time, some body parts, including the head, had not been recovered.

The suspect is expected to appear before court on Monday, July 13, where detectives will seek custodial orders to allow them to complete investigations.