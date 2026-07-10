Two Arrested as Detectives Seize Sh24.7 Million Cannabis Haul in Voi

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 -Two suspects have been arrested after detectives intercepted a trailer transporting cannabis valued at approximately Sh24.7 million in Voi, in what investigators have described as a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation was carried out by detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Mombasa and Voi, working jointly with officers from Voi Police Station following an intelligence-led operation.

The officers intercepted a Scania truck towing a trailer within Voi Township after receiving information linking the vehicle to the transportation of illegal drugs.

A thorough search of the trailer led to the discovery of 11 gunny bags containing cannabis weighing a total of 825 kilograms. Police estimated the street value of the seized narcotics at approximately Sh24.7 million.

The truck driver, identified as Fredrick Otieno Ogode, and his alleged accomplice, Edwin Ochieng Otieno, were arrested at the scene.

The two suspects were taken into police custody together with the truck and the recovered narcotics as detectives commenced processing the case ahead of their arraignment in court.

The latest seizure adds to a series of recent anti-narcotics operations targeting drug trafficking networks along Kenya’s transport corridors, as security agencies intensify efforts to disrupt the movement and distribution of illegal drugs across the country.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing to establish the source of the cannabis and its intended destination as detectives pursue other individuals believed to be linked to the consignment.