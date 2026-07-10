Ruto Pushes Africa to Accelerate Clean Cooking Transition as One Billion Still Depend on Polluting Fuels

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – President William Ruto has called for urgent investments and stronger international partnerships to accelerate access to clean cooking solutions across Africa, warning that the continent risks missing key development targets if progress slows.

Speaking during a high-level virtual forum focused on maintaining momentum on Africa’s clean cooking agenda, the President said nearly one billion Africans continue to rely on firewood, charcoal and other polluting fuels that undermine health, education outcomes and environmental sustainability.

He warned that with less than five years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, African countries cannot afford delays in expanding access to cleaner energy alternatives.

“Nearly one billion Africans still rely on traditional and polluting cooking fuels, with profound consequences for public health, education, environmental sustainability and climate action,” Ruto said.

The meeting, which had initially been planned as the Second Africa Clean Cooking Summit in Nairobi, brought together global energy leaders and development partners to review progress and mobilise additional support for the sector.

Among those participating were International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and United States Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Ruto noted that the challenge extends beyond households, pointing out that schools, hospitals, correctional facilities and other institutions across the continent still depend heavily on firewood and other traditional fuels, increasing pressure on forests while exposing millions to harmful indoor air pollution.

The President reiterated Kenya’s commitment to achieving universal access to clean cooking through the Kenya National Cooking Transition Strategy, which targets nationwide adoption of clean cooking technologies by 2028.

However, he acknowledged that achieving the target will require significant financing, estimating that Kenya needs approximately KSh56.5 billion to provide universal household access and a further KSh76.7 billion to transition institutions to cleaner energy sources.

“The financing challenge extends across Africa. Closing the continent’s clean cooking access gap will require investment at an unprecedented scale,” he said.

Ruto welcomed new commitments worth about KSh117 billion towards the clean cooking agenda and praised the launch of the Clean Cooking Security Programme, describing it as an important step in accelerating energy access across the continent.

He also announced that Kenya will become one of the founding members of the newly integrated Clean Cooking Alliance under the International Energy Agency, reinforcing the country’s position as a regional leader in clean energy transition.

According to the President, Kenya’s collaboration with the alliance has already supported the establishment of Africa’s first Clean Cooking Delivery Unit aimed at accelerating the uptake of cleaner cooking technologies in public institutions.

“As host of the rescheduled summit, Kenya remains fully committed to sustaining this momentum. We look forward to welcoming leaders once again in Nairobi and advancing this shared agenda together,” he said.

Birol revealed that development partners and financiers have pledged approximately $2.2 billion for clean cooking initiatives across Africa between 2024 and 2030, with about $750 million already disbursed.

Despite encouraging progress, he noted that four out of every five Africans still rely on inefficient and polluting cooking methods.

According to the International Energy Agency, the continued use of traditional cooking fuels contributes to approximately 850,000 premature deaths annually through respiratory illnesses and other pollution-related diseases.

Norway’s Prime Minister Støre described clean cooking as one of the most underfunded areas in global development and climate policy, despite its significant impact on health, biodiversity conservation, women’s empowerment and economic growth.

US Energy Secretary Wright, meanwhile, praised Kenya’s leadership in promoting clean energy access and argued that expanding access to affordable and reliable energy remains one of the world’s most achievable development goals.

Ruto urged governments, investors and development partners to move beyond pledges and translate commitments into practical interventions capable of improving the lives of millions of Africans.

“Together, let us turn today’s commitments into lasting impact for the people of Africa,” the President said.