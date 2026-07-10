‘Hungry For Trophies:’ New Gor Signing Lays Down Marker After Signing On Dotted Line

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Harambee Stars defender Daniel Sakari is looking forward to lifting more silverware with Gor Mahia after joining the FKF Premier League record champions on a two-year deal.

The immediate former Kenya Police defender says joining K’Ogalo is the highest honour, and is determined to make it count.

“Of course, it is always a pleasure to join such a great team. The club has set some great history for themselves and I am looking forward to being part of them,” Sakari said.

The marauding full back already boasts two league titles, having clinched his first with Tusker in 2021/22 before repeating the trick with the law enforcers in 2024/25.

He also won the domestic cup with Police in 2023/24.

His arrival at Gor marks a major statement of intent from the league champions who are set to return to the Caf Champions League, next season.

They have also snapped up Ulinzi Stars striker Paul Okoth, who scored 18 goals for the soldiers last season — the second highest in the scorers’ chart.

Speaking at the same time, Gor chair Ambrose Rachier said the new signings are a recommendation of head coach Charles Akonnor.

“We will make the signings based on the recommendation of the head coach…on the type of the players he requires. Ours will just to back him up with the resources he needs,” Rachier said.

K’Ogalo are also on the lookout for a goalkeeper following the departure of Gad Matthews, who mostly played second fiddle to Byrne Omondi, last season.