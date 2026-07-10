England’s Guehi A Doubt For Norway Game And Rice Ill With Bug

DALLAS, USA, Jul 10 – England defender Marc Guehi will be assessed on Friday to see if he is fit to play in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Norway.

The centre-back has a slight hamstring injury following England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium.

Meanwhile, right-back Reece James returned to training as expected on Thursday and is in contention for the game, but Declan Rice did not train again because of a sickness bug.

Initially it was hoped Guehi was carrying muscular fatigue and would be fit to face Norway.

But it is understood the Manchester City defender has a hamstring strain.

Guehi is desperate to prove his fitness and remains optimistic he can be involved.

If he cannot train with the squad on Friday then there will be major doubt over his inclusion against Norway.

The issue is not viewed as serious, but with seven-goal Erling Haaland to cope with, England head coach Thomas Tuchel can hardly afford to take fitness risks with defenders.

Midfielder Rice is understood to have missed a second successive day of training because of a sickness bug.

Rice had already been suffering with a neural issue affecting his hamstring and lower back, and it has been exacerbated by illness.

England have taken steps to ensure the bug does not spread.

In better news for Tuchel, first-choice right-back James returned to full training for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury during the goalless draw with Ghana.

James did not complete all of Thurday’s session but is expected to be available to face Norway providing he feels no ill effects.

Defensive options for Norway

James’ return, in what has been England’s problem position because of injury and suspension, will come as a welcome boost to Tuchel.

BBC Sport reported on Monday that the Chelsea defender was expected to return to training and be in contention for Norway.

On Thursday it was revealed that Jarell Quansah, who started at right-back against Mexico, had been banned for two games for his red card in the last-16 tie.

Newcastle’s Tino Livramento injured his calf before the tournament began, with Chelsea central defender Trevoh Chalobah, who can also play at full-back, being called up as his replacement.

When you add in injuries and suspension, Djed Spence was potentially the only natural right-back available for Norway.

Guehi’s fitness is another headache. John Stones, Dan Burn and Chalobah are all available at centre-back should the Manchester City defender miss out.

Konsa revealed Stones encouragement for right-back switch

Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, who can cover at right-back, told BBC Sport about filling in there during the win over Mexico.

“With the heat and everything and having to change positions, going to right wing-back with a man down, it’s not easy,” he said.

“You have to tuck in and then, when the ball gets switched, you’ve got to run out and try and stop crosses.

“And I think the first 10 minutes mentally was tough because I was feeling it a little bit, but I had to find a switch and overcome it.”

Konsa praised Stones who he said “kept pushing me”.

“He even asked to swap positions,” Konsa added.

“But I told him: ‘No, don’t worry, it’s fine.’

“So yeah, I had to find a switch. And thankfully I managed to find it just in time.

“Super proud of the boys and what we managed to achieve that night.

“I’ll always play wherever the manager wants me to play. As long as I’m on that pitch and helping the team, I’m happy no matter where I’m playing.”