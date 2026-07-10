Ruto Orders Two-Year Business Permit Waiver for NYOTA Youth Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI,Kenya July 10 – President William Ruto has ordered the introduction of a two-year business permit waiver for beneficiaries of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, in a move aimed at easing the regulatory burden on young entrepreneurs and giving their businesses time to grow.

Speaking during the launch of the second tranche of the NYOTA programme at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Friday, the President said the government must eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that continue to impede youth-owned enterprises despite efforts to promote entrepreneurship.

Ruto said young entrepreneurs who have demonstrated their potential with limited financial support should not be weighed down by compliance costs at the early stages of their businesses.

“Having seen what these young entrepreneurs have achieved with modest support, the Government of Kenya now has a responsibility to remove the barriers that still stand in their way. Success should never be constrained by unnecessary bureaucracy,” he said.

To implement the initiative, the President directed the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC), in collaboration with county governments, to design and roll out a framework that will exempt all NYOTA beneficiaries from paying business permit fees for two years.

He said the waiver would allow start-ups established under the programme to stabilise and expand before taking on the full cost of regulatory obligations.

“Young businesses deserve the opportunity to find their feet before they bear the full cost of compliance,” Ruto said.

In a further push to strengthen support for youth-led enterprises, the Head of State directed the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development to establish a national identification system for NYOTA beneficiaries.

The identification mechanism, he said, will enable participants to easily access government programmes, incentives and other interventions designed to accelerate business growth.

Ruto also instructed state-backed financial institutions to develop a dedicated financing product tailored specifically for NYOTA entrepreneurs to ensure they continue receiving support beyond the initial grant.

The institutions include the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, WESO Fund, Women Enterprise Fund, Kenya Industrial Estate and other government financing agencies.

“I further direct the Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development to establish a national NYOTA identification mechanism so that every beneficiary can seamlessly access government programmes, incentives and opportunities designed to support enterprise growth,” he said.

“I also direct government finance institutions to establish a dedicated NYOTA growth financing product. The first grant must never become the last opportunity.”

The NYOTA programme is one of the government’s flagship initiatives aimed at expanding economic opportunities for young people through grants, business development support, skills training and access to affordable financing.