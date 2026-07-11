Kenya extradites Afghan national to U.S. over narcotics, firearms charges

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya has extradited an Afghan national wanted in the United States on allegations of participating in an international narcotics trafficking conspiracy and related firearms offences, marking the latest cooperation between Kenyan and U.S. law enforcement agencies in tackling transnational organized crime.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir, was extradited on July 9 after Kenyan courts concluded extradition proceedings and approved his surrender to U.S. authorities.

According to the DCI, the extradition followed joint efforts involving its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Judiciary, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and INTERPOL.

The agency said the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a warrant for Qadeer’s arrest on March 25, 2025, over allegations of conspiracy to import narcotics into the United States, as well as possession of machine guns and destructive devices. An INTERPOL Red Notice was later issued to facilitate his arrest.

Acting on the international warrant, Kenyan detectives arrested Qadeer in Nairobi on April 15, 2025, shortly after he arrived from Kabul, Afghanistan.

The ODPP subsequently initiated extradition proceedings before the Milimani Law Courts, where the suspect was held in custody pending determination of the application.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), through its Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), has successfully extradited Afghan national Abdul Zahir Qadeer, also known as Haji Abdul Zahir, to face charges in the United States relating to an alleged narcotics importation conspiracy and related firearms offences,”said DCI in a statement. “The extradition, effected on July 9, 2026, followed the conclusion of extradition proceedings before Kenyan courts.”

Following the court’s ruling authorising the extradition under Kenyan law, ANU detectives transferred Qadeer from Industrial Area Prison to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where he was formally handed over to DEA officials before departing for the United States.

The DCI said the case highlights continued collaboration between Kenyan and American authorities in pursuing suspects accused of cross-border organised crime.